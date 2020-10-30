Nearly all of Bristol County deemed high-risk for COVID-19

BOSTON (WPRI) ─ The majority of communities in Bristol County have been elevated to “high risk” for COVID-19 transmission, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Thursday.

According to the state’s risk-level map, which is updated weekly, Dartmouth, Dighton, Freetown, Lakeville, North Attleboro, Norton, Swansea, and Taunton have been designated as high-risk communities.

They join Attleboro, Acushnet, Berkley, New Bedford, Seekonk, Somerset, and Westport, which were already on the list.

Communities in the “high-risk” category currently have more than 10 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

Right now, Rehoboth is the only community in Bristol County that has not been deemed high risk.

In addition, several Massachusetts communities have been ordered to revert back to Step 1 of Phase 3 in Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

Fall River and Fairhaven are among the cities and towns directed by the DPH Thursday to take a step back due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Here are the restrictions listed under Step 1 of Phase 3:

Roller skating rinks, trampoline parks, obstacle courses, laser tag facilities, and escape rooms must close beginning Nov. 2.

Gyms, libraries, museums, arcades, and lower-contact indoor and outdoor recreation businesses must reduce capacity from 50% to 40%.

Outdoor public gatherings are to be limited to 50 people.

Outdoor theater and performance venues are allowed to operate at 25% capacity, but no more than 50 people.

A spike in cases in both Somerset and Fairhaven have also been attributed to a cluster of cases in the area, the Health Department said, which means “at least two cases are associated with the same location.”

Those communities have an asterisk* next to their names on the state COVID-19 chart and map below: