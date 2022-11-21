WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — An NBA trainer faced a judge Monday after he was charged with drugging and raping someone in Boston.

Robert McClanaghan, 43, of Warwick, was arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge and ordered held without bail. The judge denied a request from McClanaghan’s attorney for his client to be allowed to go home.

McClanaghan waived the right to an extradition hearing, meaning he will be brought to Boston to face charges in the alleged sexual assault. The details of that incident were not read in court Monday.

His attorney offered no comment outside court.

McClanaghan is a skills trainer who has worked with NBA stars like Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Russell Westbrook. He’s also held basketball camps at his alma mater Bishop Hendricken.

A spokesperson for the school released the following statement to 12 News: “We are shocked at the news from this past weekend regarding Robert McClanaghan. The allegations are serious and not at all aligned with the type of men we endeavor to produce at Bishop Hendricken.”