Natural gas company involved in deadly explosion to provide $10M in grants to nonprofits

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The charitable arm of the gas company blamed for a series of natural gas explosions and fires in Massachusetts two years ago says it will provide $10 million to support nonprofits in the three communities affected by the disaster.

The NiSource Charitable Foundation, supported by NiSource, the parent company of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, said Thursday the money will be used to provide grants supporting basic needs including food and shelter; economic and job development; emergency assistance and disaster preparedness; STEM education; and environmental stewardship.

The explosions in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover in September 2018 killed one and injured almost two dozen.

Federal investigators blamed the explosions on overpressurized gas lines.