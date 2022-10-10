NANTUCKET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Nantucket airport alerted island officials that a flight carrying migrants could potentially arrive on Tuesday.

Nantucket Memorial Airport Operations said Friday the scheduled flight has similarities to the flights that carried around 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month.

“The charter company was contacted by Nantucket Memorial Airport Operations, and they reported the chartered flight is a business flight for a group out of Chicago,” police said.

Police said Monday the warning prompted local officials to make preparations.

The two flights carrying Venezuelan refugees to Martha’s Vineyard in September came to the surprise of town officials who said they were not notified in advance.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took credit for the flights, saying they were organized as part of his state’s migrant relocation program.

Community organizations and officials rallied to provide lodging, clothing, food, and legal services to the group. After spending two days at an Edgartown church, the Baker Administration moved the refugees to Joint Base Cape Cod.

One of the Venezuelan refugees previously told 12 News he was approached by a woman in Texas who offered the flight to Massachusetts.

The group of refugees filed a class action suit against DeSantis and the state transportation secretary, saying they were misled and that the relocations violated their Constitutional and civil rights.

The Baker administration said Tuesday that 14 of the refugees had left the base, while the remaining 35 would be moved to more sustainable housing by the end of last week.