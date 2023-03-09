Francisco Severo Torres has been accused of trying to open an airplane door and stab a flight attendant. (Massachusetts State Police/Lisa Olsen)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts man accused of tampering with an emergency door on a cross-country flight before attempting to stab an attendant over the weekend has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, of Leominster, was arrested Sunday night at Boston Logan International Airport after he reportedly disarmed an emergency door on the plane and attacked a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon.

Torres was brought to the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls on Monday, where prosecutors claimed he repeatedly punched a correctional officer in the face unprovoked.

Torres shouted, “My name is still Balthazar!” as he was leaving the courtroom, which is a name he also referred to himself as on the United Airlines flight.

In a video taken by another passenger on the plane, Torres could be heard rambling incoherently and threatening to kill every man on the plane.

“Where are they diverting us?” Torres shouted. “Wherever it is, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

Torres has been charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison.