ARLINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Arlington, Massachusetts police are investigating after they say multiple people were struck by a vehicle Saturday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., police and fire crews were called to the Stop & Shop on Massachusetts Ave. for a report a motor vehicle crash involving pedestrians.

When they arrived, first responders found two victims in the parking lot and began to administer medical care.

An initial investigation showed that a driver, only identified as an 87-year-old man from Belmont, Massachusetts, was entering the parking lot when he struck an occupied parked vehicle, then a wall of the building.

Police say he then reversed the car and struck two people, a 61-year-old Arlington woman and a 70-year-old Randolph man.

All three were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injures.

The driver of the first car that was initially struck said no one in their vehicle was injured.

The crash is still under investigation.