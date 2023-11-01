BOSTON (WWLP) – Thousands of dogs are at risk of being euthanized as adoption rates drop throughout the country.

MSPCA-Angell is helping the dog population crisis by taking in around 300 more dogs through December from nationwide shelters in need of space as well as local surrenders. MSPCA-Angell will also hold special adoption events to get the homeless animals into forever homes.

According to data from Shelter Animals Count, euthanasia rates are 22% higher this year with 96,000 more dogs expected to be euthanized for nothing more than lack of an adoptive home, the MSPCA said in a news release.

“We saw this coming and have been working for months to try to reduce the risk for dogs across the country,” said Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell and board chair of Shelter Animals Count.

“We’re at capacity right now with now with dozens of dogs in our care who need—and deserve—to find great new homes,” said Keiley. “We’ve actually been operating at capacity basically all year to maximize as many opportunities to save dogs as possible.”

Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

“Things haven’t been this bad for dogs in years,” he added. “We started making progress before the pandemic, and we were even able to continue that through 2021, but there’s been a major backslide since then, and now we’re in a really bad place.”

Those interested in adopting from any of the MSPCA’s shelters in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod, fostering a dog, or donating to help in the care needed can visit MSPCA.org for more information.