BOSTON (WPRI) — Hundreds of dogs in Massachusetts found new homes this summer, the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals-Angell Animal Medical Center reported on Monday.

From June 1 to Aug. 31, 2023, 732 dogs found homes. MSPCA-Angell said that’s the most adoptions during that time period in the organization’s long history.

The agency said the adoptions come amid an ongoing national population crisis.

Courtesy of MSPCA-Angell

Mike Keiley is the director of MSPCA-Angell’s adoption centers and programs. He said finding homes for all those dogs allowed them to take in 485 out-of-state dogs, providing relief for overwhelmed shelters.

The organization is hoping to keep the trend going by extending their plans for special adoption events, including the “Awwwtumn Dog Adoptathon.”

The week-long event will reduce adoption fees to just $100 for large dog breeds who are more than one year old. The organization’s website says, “[If] there’s a dog you’ve had your eye on, take this as a sign.”

The event will take place at all four MSPCA-Angell adoption centers in Methuen, Boston, Cape Cod and Salem.

You can view adoptable MSPCA dogs here. All dogs with a star next to their picture are eligible for the reduced fees.