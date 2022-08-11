METHUEN, Mass. (WPRI) — More than 100 goats are in need of new homes after an investigation and seizure from a Dighton property, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA).

The goats were seized back in January along with an adult mustang and an emu. The MSCPA says the previous owner failed to pay a $100,000 security that covers the cost of entities caring for animals taken during cruelty prosecutions.

The goats vary in age, including 29 babies that were born over the past six months because 12 does were pregnant at the time of the seizure.

Before arriving at the farm, two goats tested positive caprine arthritis encephalitis (CAE) and two others tested positive for Johne’s disease, both of which are relatively common illnesses in domestic goats, according to the MSPCA.

“Because the entire herd lived together, we have to presume that everyone has been exposed to both CAE and Johne’s Disease,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell’s director of adoption centers and programs.

“They’ve been in our care for more than six months and we’ve tested repeatedly, which has not confirmed any additional disease spread, but out of an abundance of caution, we intend to place the animals in homes in which they are the only ruminants on the property, or can be housed separate from other ruminants per state regulations,” he continued. “Moreover, the goats must be adopted to homes in Massachusetts.”

The MSPCA says the emu, named Jerry, is also up for adoption, while the mustang was taken in by a nonprofit animal welfare organization in Maine earlier this year.

Anyone willing to adopt is asked to visit mspca.org/goats. Those interested in adopting Jerry can apply at mspca.org/nevinsadopt.