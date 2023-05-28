REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened in Revere Sunday night.

Police said the first shooting happened in the area of Shirley and Centennial Avenues near Revere Beach.

State police said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. and one woman was taken to the hospital with a “non-life threatening gunshot injury.” The search for the shooter is ongoing, according to police.

Later Sunday night, around 8:00 p.m., police were called to a shooting on Revere Beach Boulevard. State police said a large fight broke out in the area around the time of the second shooting.

Revere Beach was closed following the two shootings as police attempted to diffuse sporadic fights among groups of people in the area.

Police said they have not yet determined if the two shooting are connected.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.