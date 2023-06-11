BRIGHTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating a reported sexual assault that happened on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton early Sunday morning.

Police say that a man was walking along the road between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. when another man drove up to ask for directions.

The pedestrian told the driver that he could not help and kept walking.

According to police, the driver then allegedly followed the pedestrian for a short amount of time before getting out of the car and physically and sexually assaulting him.

The victim fought back, and the suspect eventually got into his car and drove off.

The suspect is described by police as a 6-foot-tall man with a Middle Eastern accent.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle may be a gray Honda CRV sport utility vehicle.

The incident is under investigation.