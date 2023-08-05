WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Route 3 in Weymouth Saturday morning.

Initial evidence suggests a 2015 Lexus SUV and a 2020 Jeep SUV were involved in the crash, which took place in the northbound lanes near exit 38, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Lexus, a 60-year-old Weymouth woman, died on scene. Her passenger, a 34-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The occupant of the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

The crash remains under investigation.