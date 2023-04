MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police said that one person died following a car crash on Route 495 North in Mansfield.

Police said the crash happened between two cars at around 2:50 a.m. in Mansfield.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were brought to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The scene was clear by 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The crash is now under investigation.