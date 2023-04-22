AVON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly overnight crash between a tractor-trailer and a Toyota Camry.

Police said the crash happened on Route 24 in Avon around 2:30 in the morning Saturday.

According to police, the Camry was traveling in the middle lane on Route 24 South when it rear-ended the tractor-trailer, causing it to strike a guardrail.

After crashing into the tractor-trailer, the Camry went off the road, into a median and caught fire, police said.

The Camry’s driver, Richard Maurice, was removed from the car before it became engulfed in flames.

First responders then attempted life saving measures and transported Maurice to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 44-year-old New Bedford man, had minor injuries and was also brought to Good Samaritan Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.