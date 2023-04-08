CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened early Saturday morning on Route 95 in Canton.

A preliminary investigation appeared to show that at around 5:00 a.m., a 2020 Toyota Tundra was heading south at a high rate of speed and tried to change lanes.

The driver, only identified as an adult male, lost control of the car, struck a guard rail, and entered the center median.

The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police.