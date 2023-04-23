NEWTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating after a dead body was found at Forte Park on California Steet in Newton Saturday night.

State police identified the deceased as 43-year-old Mynor Vasquez-Vega, who was a member of the local homeless community, according to police.

Vasquez-Vega’s body was discovered around 8:00 p.m. Saturday by two people walking along the Charles River.

The investigation into the death is being conducted by the State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, the State Police Troop H Detective Unit, and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.