EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Norton man was rushed to the hospital after his motorcycle collided with a sedan in Easton Monday.

According for the Easton Police Department, Patrick Rooslet, 35, was riding down Highland Street when he collided with a sedan.

Rooslet, 35, was rushed to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the sedan, Kara Yifru, 37, was issued a citation for failing to yield to oncoming traffic and driving with a suspended license.