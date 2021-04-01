Motorcycle gang leader gets prison on gun possession charge

BOSTON (AP) — The man described by authorities as the regional leader of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club has been sentenced to more than 2 years in prison for being in possession of an unregistered gun.

Federal prosecutors say 48-year-old Bruce “Monster” Sartwell was sentenced Wednesday to 2 years and 3 months behind bars and three years of probation.

Federal authorities in October 2019 intercepted a package from China addressed to Sartwell that was labeled as a “fuel filter” but which actually contained a firearms silencer.

Authorities say a search of his East Bridgewater home led to the discovery of an unregistered AR-15-style gun as well as gun manufacturing tools and ammunition.