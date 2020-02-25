Mother, daughter say they were attacked for speaking Spanish

BOSTON (AP) — Civil rights groups are asking police to pursue hate crime charges against two people accused of attacking a woman and her daughter who were speaking Spanish in a strongly Latino neighborhood in Boston.

Lawyers for Civil Rights and other groups said Monday that the woman and her 15-year-old daughter were “brutally assaulted” by two white women on Feb. 15.

They say the two were punched, kicked and bitten and required medical attention for their injuries.

The organizations also provided a video of the attack and a redacted police report.

A department spokesman confirmed no arrests have been made, but the episode remains under investigation by the department’s Civil Rights Unit.