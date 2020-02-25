Mother, daughter say they were attacked for speaking Spanish

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Civil rights groups are asking police to pursue hate crime charges against two people accused of attacking a woman and her daughter who were speaking Spanish in a strongly Latino neighborhood in Boston.

Lawyers for Civil Rights and other groups said Monday that the woman and her 15-year-old daughter were “brutally assaulted” by two white women on Feb. 15.

They say the two were punched, kicked and bitten and required medical attention for their injuries.

The organizations also provided a video of the attack and a redacted police report.

A department spokesman confirmed no arrests have been made, but the episode remains under investigation by the department’s Civil Rights Unit.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com