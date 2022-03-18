LYNNFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Most HP Hood LLC plants are back up and running after the dairy company’s network system was the victim of a “cyber security event,” but some school districts are concerned that they will have a milk shortage as a result.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we took all of our plants off line,” last weekend, Lynne Bohan, a spokesperson for the Lynnfield, Massachusetts-based company said in a statement Friday. “As a result, we were unable to manufacture or receive raw materials including milk.”

She added, “Our IT team and others have been working around the clock to resolve the issue and I am happy to report that most of our plants are up and running.”

She said the matter is still under investigation.

Hood is a main dairy supplier in New England. In Peterborough, New Hampshire, the superintendent at the ConVal School District said it will be affected by anticipated milk shortages caused by the cyberattck.

Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a statement Wednesday it has been made aware by its foodservice vendor that “Hood anticipates significant impacts in its ordering and delivery processes throughout the next week.”

She said the majority of meals are expected to be offered with 100% juice or water as a substitute beverage.

“Our Hood Sales, Customer Service, and Procurement teams have been communicating and working closely with all of those who may have been affected by this disruption,” Bohan said Friday.