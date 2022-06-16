CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after “a menagerie of animals” was found in the back of a U-Haul, including four that are illegal to own as pets in Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MPSCA) in Angell said the U-Haul was found on the corner of Pacific and Sydney streets in Cambridge Monday.

Inside the U-Haul, according to MSCPA-Angell, were two chinchillas, one rabbit, two rats, three parrots and three lovebirds.

There were also four coatis, which are exotic mammals native to South America.

MSPCA-Angell said all of the animals were being housed in dirty cages. The person connected the U-Haul, who has not yet been identified, is now under investigation.

All of the rescued animals, except for the coatis, will be available for adoption in the coming days. MSPCA-Angell said it will keep the coatis “safe and happy” until they can hopefully be transported to an accredited wildlife sanctuary.