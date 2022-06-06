BOSTON (WPRI) — More than 50,000 drivers in Massachusetts will need to have their driver’s license or identification card replaced.

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles says their vendor, IDEMIA, experienced an anomaly with a single printer.

In a statement to the Boston Globe, a spokesperson for the department said the cards “lack a certain fraud prevention feature.” Now 53,680 driver’s licenses and IDs will need to be replaced, according to IDEMIA.

New cards will be going out to residents starting Monday.

Those who receive new cards are asked to destroy the old ones.