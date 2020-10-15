CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
More Mass. communities in high-risk zone: 23 new deaths reported

BOSTON (AP) — The number of Massachusetts cities and towns that are considered at high risk for transmission of the coronavirus has grown to 63 from 40 in just one week.

The state Department of Public Health’s weekly statewide map released Wednesday is based on data collected from Sept. 27 to Oct. 10.

Massachusetts reported 23 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 570 newly confirmed cases Thursday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 9,450 and its confirmed caseload to more than 138,600.

Full breakdown of today’s COVID-19 data (Mass.gov) »

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city has been receiving more complaints about house parties as COVID-19 cases rise.

