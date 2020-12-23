More assistance on the way for small businesses in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — Additional assistance is coming to small businesses in Massachusetts that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker & Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced a $668 million program to help several industries which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic including:

Restaurants, bars and caterers

Indoor recreation and entertainment establishments

Gyms and fitness centers

Event-support professionals (photographers, videographers, etc.)

Personal services

Retail

Grants are worth up to $75,000 or three months worth of operating expenses.

Money can be used to pay rent, employees, utilities and pay down debt, among other expenses.

Baker said the funding partially relies on President Donald Trump signing the COVID relief bill recently passed by Congress.

“Washington took a very long time to get to a deal here,” Baker said. “Now more than ever, they need to put politics aside and support the American people who have worked so hard to battle and fight their way through COVID.”

The governor said the funding should be released as early as the week of Dec. 28 to business owners/independent contractors who applied for funding in the fall but haven’t received money yet.

Those who have already applied do to not need to apply again.

New applications for additional funding will be accepted from Dec. 31 through Jan. 15.

Information will be posted on the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation website next week.

The new funding will complement an existing small business grant program announced on Monday that focused on helping businesses run by women, minorities, veterans, those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

Baker said as of Wednesday approximately 30,000 people in Massachusetts received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines are here and being administered every day and more aid is becoming available,” Polito said. “We all just need to hang in there just a little bit longer.”