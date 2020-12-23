More assistance on the way for small businesses in Massachusetts

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Additional assistance is coming to small businesses in Massachusetts that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker & Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced a $668 million program to help several industries which have been negatively impacted by the pandemic including:

  • Restaurants, bars and caterers
  • Indoor recreation and entertainment establishments
  • Gyms and fitness centers
  • Event-support professionals (photographers, videographers, etc.)
  • Personal services
  • Retail

Grants are worth up to $75,000 or three months worth of operating expenses.

Money can be used to pay rent, employees, utilities and pay down debt, among other expenses.

Baker said the funding partially relies on President Donald Trump signing the COVID relief bill recently passed by Congress.

“Washington took a very long time to get to a deal here,” Baker said. “Now more than ever, they need to put politics aside and support the American people who have worked so hard to battle and fight their way through COVID.”

The governor said the funding should be released as early as the week of Dec. 28 to business owners/independent contractors who applied for funding in the fall but haven’t received money yet.

Those who have already applied do to not need to apply again.

New applications for additional funding will be accepted from Dec. 31 through Jan. 15.

Information will be posted on the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation website next week.

The new funding will complement an existing small business grant program announced on Monday that focused on helping businesses run by women, minorities, veterans, those with disabilities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

Baker said as of Wednesday approximately 30,000 people in Massachusetts received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines are here and being administered every day and more aid is becoming available,” Polito said. “We all just need to hang in there just a little bit longer.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/16/20: Jaime Sweeney and Krystal Toro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community