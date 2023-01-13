BOSTON (WPRI) — A new memorial at Boston Common will honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King.

Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will attend the unveiling of the 20-foot-high bronze sculpture titled “The Embrace” on Friday. The artist told CBS News he was inspired by a photo of the husband and wife hugging after Dr. King was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

The statue will be one of the country’s largest honoring racial equity.

The Kings have ties to Boston, which is where they met. Dr. King also preached in Boston and studied at Boston University.

“The Embrace” will sit at Boston Common where Dr. King led a civil rights march in 1965.

Monday, Jan. 16, is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.