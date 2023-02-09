COHASSET, Mass. (WPRI) — The Cohasset, Massachusetts, man accused of killing his wife is scheduled to appear virtually in court Thursday morning for a status hearing.

Brian Walshe, 47, has been charged with assault with intent to murder, as well as a charge related to moving a body.

The charges are connected to the disappearance of his wife, 39-year-old Ana Walshe, who was first reported missing last month. Her body has not yet been found.

Prosecutors are expected to show evidence that has been gathered so far, potentially including items that were being tested when he was arraigned three weeks ago.

A friend who met Ana Walshe through their work in real estate said if Brian Walshe did kill her, he should come clean at the very least for their children.

“So many unanswered questions,” said Peter Raider. “There is a preponderance of a lot of things here that really point in one direction.”

Prosecutors believe he dismembered his wife and disposed of her body.

Authorities have already presented evidence collected from 10 trash bags that were disposed of at a Swampscott dumpster near the apartment of Brian Walshe’s mother.

Detectives said they found towels, rags, slippers, tape, gloves, cleaning agents, a Prada purse, Ana Walshe’s COVID-19 vaccine card, a hacksaw, and other items. A portion of a rug was also located, but was heavily stained and had baking soda.

Brian Walshe, who is being held without bail, has pleaded not guilty.