LOWELL, Mass. (WPRI) — The 3-year-old boy who disappeared Tuesday has been found dead, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Ryan said Harry Kkonde’s body was found in a pond next to Rollie’s Tree Farm in Lowell, roughly 650 feet from where he was last seen.

“This is obviously every parent’s worst nightmare,” Ryan said. “This is clearly not the result anyone, especially after many hours of searching, would have anticipated or wanted.”

Kkonde was reported missing Tuesday morning after he wandered away from the backyard of his babysitter’s Freda Lane home.

Hundreds of officers swarmed the Pawtucketville neighborhood and nearby wetlands to search for the missing toddler.

The pond where Kkonde was found had previously been searched. The toddler wasn’t there at the time, Ryan said, because he was “likely on the move” throughout the day.

“We do not know where he was from the time he went missing to the time he was found in the pond,” she said, emphasizing that officers were continuously checking areas they’d already searched.

Ryan said Kkonde’s body was found close to shore in approximately five feet of water. His exact cause of death is unknown at this time, however, Ryan said there were no signs of trauma.

“We [are shifting] our focus from finding him to finding out what happened,” Ryan said.

Police do not suspect any foul play in connection with Kkonde’s disappearance and death, though it remains under investigation.