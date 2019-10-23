Milford firefighter saves American flag from burning home

MILFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The American flag is much more than a piece of cloth for Milford Fire Lt. Bill Collins. That would explain why he went back into a burning home Tuesday afternoon to save it.

After firefighters battling intense flames at a home on East Street were ordered out of the building, Collins went back in to save an American flag he could see through a window of the burning home.

“Being an ex-Marine, he said, ‘Hey, Billy, why don’t you go in and save that flag?’ I said all right. I put my Scott back on, my helmet and my gloves. I walked in the building, I pulled the flag down and I came out,” Collins told WBZ, the CBS affiliate in Boston.

Before joining the Milford Fire Department, Collins served in Operation Desert Storm.

“The flag means a lot to me. But, I’m sure it does to the other guys too,” Collins said. “I didn’t want to see the flag get hurt or burned up.”

Fire victim Al Lawrence said the flames shooting out of the back porch were six to 8 feet high.

Even though the fire left Lawrence and four others without a place to live, he said he’s lucky.

“It’s tough losing pictures of your kids, your clothing, all that, but everybody’s alive,” Lawrence said. “Thank God my roommate was home or I’d be dead in that room.”