(WPRI) — Dozens of migrants that were sent to Martha’s Vineyard last month have, for the most part, settled in temporary apartments, homeless shelters, and private homes as guests.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis previously confirmed he hired private charters to fly the group from Texas to the vineyard. The group was told they would get assistance with housing and finding jobs only to arrive and learn that local officials and nonprofits had no clue they were coming.

Now, 47 of them have found housing across Massachusetts in Lowell, Brockton, Stoughton, Provincetown, and other towns on Cape Cod, according to Iván Espinoza-Madrigal, the head of Lawyers for Civil Rights.

Four have even returned to Martha’s Vineyard, according to Rachel Self, a lawyer on the island who has assisted the migrants since their arrival. Two have moved to New York. The Director of Aid For Life International, a non-profit that helps asylum seekers with healthcare and housing needs, has a message for people there.

“We want one thing and one thing only, that everyone is welcomed and treated with dignity in New York City,” Jesus Aguáis said.

Many of them have hopes to stay in the United States permanently.

According to the Boston Globe, the Bexar County Sheriff in San Antonio certified that the migrants originally taken to the vineyard are legally victims of a crime who are assisting a law enforcement investigation.

The certifications should enable the migrants to apply for “U Visas” with the federal government. Which could prevent them from being deported.

The visa process is long, but it does provide a possible path for the migrants to obtain a warrant to work and eventually, green cards.