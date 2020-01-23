Michelle Carter, ‘a model inmate,’ to be released from prison

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A few months shy of her 15-month sentence, Michelle Carter is set to be released from prison Thursday morning.

The Bristol County Sheriff’s Office tells Eyewitness News Carter had accrued enough good-time credits to receive an early release.

Carter, 22, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III.

A judge determined that Carter, who was 17 at the time, caused the death of 18-year-old Roy when she ordered him in a phone call to get back in his carbon monoxide-filled truck that he’d parked in a Kmart parking lot.

The phone call wasn’t recorded, but the judge relied on a text Carter sent her friend in which she said she told Roy to get back in. In text messages sent in the days leading up to Roy’s death, Carter also encouraged Roy to follow through with his suicide plan and chastised him when he didn’t, according to court records.

The case has garnered national attention and sparked legislative proposals in Massachusetts to criminalize suicide coercion.

Carter is the first person in Massachusetts, and in the nation, to be convicted of involuntary manslaughter for verbally encouraging another person to commit suicide, according to her defense attorney, Daniel Marks.

Carter remained free during the duration of her appeal in state court. In February 2019, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld Carter’s conviction and a judge ordered her to begin her sentence.

During her sentence, the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said Carter attended a variety of programs, from religious to vocational, and held a job at the women’s prison.

The sheriff’s office called Carter “a model inmate,” adding that there were “no discipline issues whatsoever with her at any time.”

Carter is expected to be released between 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Carter’s appeal.