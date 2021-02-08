MIAA outlines new rules for certain high school sports, facilities

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) put out the new rules Monday that will affect high school cheerleading, football, figure skating, rugby and track and field.

Football and Rugby may conduct level one play indoors, but can only engage in level two and three activities outdoors. According to the MIAA, level one refers to non-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skill work and drills.

Attleboro High School Principal Bill Runey checked the rules to see what would be allowed for his student athletes.

“The things where you see where there is going to be some form tackling drills, or some seven-on-seven things, those are going to be limited to outside,” Runey said.

Competitive cheer and pair figure staking improved categories from high risk, sustained contact to being higher risk, moderate contact.

“This does open the door for competitive cheer to possibly take place in the spring,” Runey said.

Indoor track will need to space themselves out according to the updated. The MIAA requiring races starting and finishing together, should be in every other lane when indoors to allow for social distancing.

The MIAA’s last update pertains to indoor and outdoor facilities and limits indoor capacity to 40%. Spectators are limited indoors and outdoors to two adults and two siblings of the participating player.

Basketball games at Attleboro High School have only allowed home fans at games, using a pod system according to Runey.

Runey said his son is a senior on the boy’s basketball team at Attleboro High School. As a parent and a principal, he understands how important athletics can be to a student body.

“Anything that we can do to facilitate better mental health for all of our students and for our staff is very important to us,” Runey said.

For contact tracing, Runey has asked his coaches to record all of their practices. If an athlete tests positive for the coronavirus, he plans on going back to the video to see who they came in close contact with.