WRENTHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A memorial service will be held in Wrentham on Wednesday to pay tribute to a Community College of Rhode Island graduate who was killed while on a humanitarian trip in Ukraine.

Peter Reed, 33, died on Feb. 2 in the Donetsk region after the ambulance he was in was shelled.

Reed is originally from New Jersey, but his extended family and in-laws live in Wrentham.

He started at CCRI in the fall of 2019 and graduated in 2021 with a degree in emergency management and homeland security.

Reed is a former U.S. Marine Corps rifleman who served two deployments in Afghanistan.

The memorial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Wrentham Town Common.