MEMA discontinuing phone app

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is discontinuing its app and offering another option instead.

MEMA is now urging people to download the Ping4Alerts app instead to get similar weather warnings.

“While we are pleased that Mass Alerts was used, the total enrollment of approximately 36,000 is relatively low considering the state’s overall population,” MEMA Spokesperson Christopher Besse said.

There are nearly 7 million people currently living in Massachusetts.

Besse said MEMA is rethinking its public alert and warning tools.

“We continue to actively communicate and broadcast weather alerts and other critical information through the suite of social media platforms,” Besse said.

In addition to downloading the Ping4Alerts app, Massachusetts residents can go to the state’s website or follow the agency on Twitter (@MassEMA) and Facebook.

