FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — First responders in Massachusetts took part in a training exercise focused on transporting injured police dogs by helicopter.

The training exercises took place on Thursday in Worcester and Framingham.

First responders from several different agencies took part including Mass. State Police, Life Flight, and Massachusetts Vest-a-Dog.

This new method of taking K-9s to the veterinary hospital is now legal thanks to Nero’s Law, which lawmakers passed in 2022.

The law was introduced in the wake of a 2018 shooting that critically injured K-9 Nero and killed his handler, Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, while serving a warrant.

While Nero survived his injuries, the K-9 nearly bled to death before being transported to a nearby veterinary hospital in a police cruiser.

At the time, it wasn’t legal to transport an animal in an ambulance or chopper, but that’s all changed under Nero’s Law.

Massachusetts Rep. Steve Xiarhos used to be a police officer and sponsored the legislation.

“It’s personal for me.” Rep. Xiarhos said. “It’s the reason I left the job that I love, to run for office to do this.”

The first police dog to be transported under the new law was Mass. State Police K-9 Frankie. Sadly, he died while trying to stop an armed suspect in Fitchburg in 2022.

A similar bill was signed into law in Rhode Island in September 2022.