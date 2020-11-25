MCAS testing to continue, but some changes possible

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts education officials are considering ways to change the way the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System test is administered this winter in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday said the tests are still on track to be administered, but that the department is considering options like limiting the amount of time students take the test or at-home testing.
Passing the test is a requirement for high school graduation. Testing is on track to start in January.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
