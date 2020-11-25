CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
MCAS testing to continue, but some changes possible

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-pencils-stock exchange-school_1513

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts education officials are considering ways to change the way the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System test is administered this winter in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley on Tuesday said the tests are still on track to be administered, but that the department is considering options like limiting the amount of time students take the test or at-home testing.

Passing the test is a requirement for high school graduation. Testing is on track to start in January.



