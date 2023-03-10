BOSTON (WPRI) — If you take the train to work in Boston, you may want to give yourself some extra time.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) placed new speed restrictions on the Red, Orange, Blue and Green Lines out of “an abundance of caution.”

The MBTA said trains will now only be allowed to go 10-25 mph after “findings by the Department of Public Utilities during a recent site visit of the Red Line between Ashmont & Savin Hill.”

It’s unclear what was discovered during the visit but more details are expected to be released Friday morning.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide more information as it becomes available,” the MBTA said.