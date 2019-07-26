MBTA Commuter Rail train heading to Providence catches fire

Video above courtesy of Zachary Hall
CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Several commuter trains traveling in and out of Massachusetts were brought to a standstill after a train heading to Providence caught fire Thursday evening.
MBTA Providence/Stoughton Line Schedule Updates
According to social media posts by the MBTA Commuter Rail, Providence Train 831 stopped at the Canton Junction around 9 p.m. with a suspected engine turbocharger fault.
Due to the mechanical issue, smoke began pouring from the train’s engine. A commuter who was on the train sent in video of flames creeping up the side of one of the passenger cars.
The MBTA tweeted that passengers aboard the commuter train were transferred to Providence Train 833.
The disabled train caused the MBTA to close one of the tracks, delaying other trains traveling through the area.
The MBTA said Providence Train 831 will be sent to a maintenance facility for repairs. No one was injured in the incident.