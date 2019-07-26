MBTA Commuter Rail train heading to Providence catches fire

Video above courtesy of Zachary Hall

CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Several commuter trains traveling in and out of Massachusetts were brought to a standstill after a train heading to Providence caught fire Thursday evening.

MBTA Providence/Stoughton Line Schedule Updates

According to social media posts by the MBTA Commuter Rail, Providence Train 831 stopped at the Canton Junction around 9 p.m. with a suspected engine turbocharger fault.

Providence Train 831 (7:30pm outbound) is terminated at Canton Junct. due to a mechanical issue. Passengers on board and along the line will be accommodated by Train 833, currently stopped near Readville and 25-35 min late due to fire department activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 26, 2019

Due to the mechanical issue, smoke began pouring from the train’s engine. A commuter who was on the train sent in video of flames creeping up the side of one of the passenger cars.

The MBTA tweeted that passengers aboard the commuter train were transferred to Providence Train 833.

One track is available for travel. Train 833 will proceed once inbound traffic has cleared ahead. Thank you for your patience. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) July 26, 2019

The disabled train caused the MBTA to close one of the tracks, delaying other trains traveling through the area.

The MBTA said Providence Train 831 will be sent to a maintenance facility for repairs. No one was injured in the incident.