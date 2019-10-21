Breaking News
MBTA begins weekday service between Boston and Foxboro

Massachusetts

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Weekday commuter rail service is now being offered by the MBTA and Massachusetts Department of Transportation, allowing passengers who live in the Foxboro area an easier way to travel to Boston, according to a Gillette Stadium transportation site.

The service is part of a year-long pilot program and is expected to include multiple morning, midday and evening trips Mondays thru Fridays.

Parking at Gillette Stadium costs $4 per day.

A minimum of 500 parking spaces and 24-hour security will be put in place for the train service at Gillette Stadium.

The train platform is located on the northeastern edge of Patriot Place.

According to officials, the service is not yet being offered on weekends.

