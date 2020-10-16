Mayor urges visitors to avoid Salem this Halloween

FILE – In this Dec. 26, 2003, file photo, the logo for the Salem Police Department, which bears an image of a witch, is displayed on a police cruiser’s door in Salem, Mass. The city’s mayor said on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, that President Donald Trump needs to “learn some history” after Trump claimed those accused in the city’s infamous 17th century witch trials received more due process than he has received in the House’s impeachment inquiry. (AP Photo/Lisa Poole, File)

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — The mayor of Salem says anyone planning a trip to the city this month to celebrate Halloween needs to cancel their plans.

Even though the city famous for its 1692 witch trials has canceled a monthlong series of publicly-sponsored events held each October that typically draw tens of thousands of visitors, many people are still flooding the city streets, increasing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Mayor Kim Driscoll said Friday people should skip their visits until after Halloween.

Businesses and tourist attractions have been limiting capacity and people are gathering in the streets.