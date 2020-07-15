Mayor steps in to save wedding that was missing officiant

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor stepped in at the last minute to help a couple who was slated to get married and found themselves without an officiant minutes before they wed.

The couple had gathered with family for a Cape Cod wedding on Saturday when their officiant canceled at the last minute.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria was vacationing nearby when the mother of the bride asked him to step in. He called the Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor to request special authorization to marry Matt and Naomi Kalliath.

The sunset ceremony moved forward with DeMaria in shorts reading their vows of a cellphone.

The newlyweds met DeMaria on Tuesday to thank him.