Mayflower II cancels scheduled stop in Rhode Island

The Mayflower II sails through the waters of Fishers Island Sound off Groton, Conn., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, on the seventh day of two weeks of sea trials. The vessel, a replica of the original Mayflower that carried the Pilgrims to America in 1620, left Mystic Seaport Museum last week after a three-year, $11.2 million restoration by the workers at the Henry B. duPont Preservation Shipyard. The 400th anniversary festivities scheduled for Boston and Cape Cod this spring and summer were all postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — The Mayflower II, a replica of the ship that brought the Pilgrims to the New World 400 years ago, has canceled a scheduled stop in Rhode Island because of new travel restrictions required of people who visit the state.

The 64-year-old reproduction is sailing from Mystic, Connecticut to Plymouth, Massachusetts after an $11 million renovation project.

The Mayflower II was scheduled to visit Newport, Rhode Island on Thursday. A spokeswoman for Plimoth Patuxet says the Rhode Island stop was canceled out of an abundance of caution.

