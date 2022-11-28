BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is asking elementary school students to help name 12 of the state’s snowplows.

The entries must be submitted online by Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

“We are excited to provide elementary school students with an opportunity to have some fun this winter season by helping to name a snowplow,” MassDOT Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler said. “The contest is a great way for younger students to take some time to have fun, be creative, work together to identify proposed names and be part of a new state government initiative.”

The winners, which will each receive a $100 gift card for school supplies, will be announced on Jan. 6.

“This contest is a fun way to celebrate winter and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said.