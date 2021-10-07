Massachusetts woman sentenced for performing illegal silicone injections

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who was paid by customers for illegal face and buttock injections using potentially deadly silicone oil has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Federal prosecutors say 73-year-old Gladys Araceli Ceron, of North Andover, was also sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation and ordered to pay restitution in an amount to be determined.

Ceron pleaded guilty in April to performing injections on five customers at her Lawrence business.

Prosecutors say she used a material that was determined by lab tests to contain silicone oil, a substance the FDA says can and cause disfigurement, a stroke, or death.