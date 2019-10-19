Mass. woman charged in fatal stabbing

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man.

Worcester police say the 32-year-old suspect is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury resulting.

Police responding to a 911 call went to a home in the city’s Greendale neighborhood at about 9 p.m. Friday where they found the man suffering from a stab wound to his torso. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was arrested at the scene.