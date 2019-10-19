Mass. woman charged in fatal stabbing

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-iStock_police-line-crime-scene-tape-resized_18261

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man.

Worcester police say the 32-year-old suspect is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury resulting.

Police responding to a 911 call went to a home in the city’s Greendale neighborhood at about 9 p.m. Friday where they found the man suffering from a stab wound to his torso. He was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was arrested at the scene.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com