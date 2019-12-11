Massachusetts vaping ban rescinded in favor of new restrictions

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a salesman at a vape shop exhales while using an e-cigarette in Maine. On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Vaping products can once again be sold in Massachusetts after the state’s Public Health Council rescinded a temporary ban imposed by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration back in September.

The ban was supposed to end on Christmas Eve, but Baker decided to end the ban early in light of new legislation restricting flavored tobacco and vaping products in Massachusetts.

The new restrictions on vaping sales, which go into effect immediately, include the following:

The sale of non-flavored nicotine vaping products (with a nicotine content of fewer than 35 milligrams per milliliter) is restricted to stores licensed to sell tobacco products, such as convenience stores, gas stations, and other retail outlets.

The sale of non-flavored nicotine vaping products (with a nicotine content over 35 milligrams per milliliter) is restricted to licensed, adult-only retail tobacco stores and smoking bars.

The sale and consumption of all flavored nicotine vaping products may only occur within licensed smoking bars.

Restrictions on the sale of flavored combustible cigarettes and other tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored chewing tobacco, will go into effect beginning June 1, 2020.

A 75% excise tax on nicotine vaping products will also go into effect in June — which will be in addition to the state’s 6.25% sales tax.

The new regulations, according to the Public Health Council, layout a roadmap for the implementation of the new law — which includes enforcement, penalties, legal signage and advertising requirements.

A public hearing on the new regulations will be scheduled within the next 90 days.