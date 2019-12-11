Breaking News
No bail for suspect in Woonsocket woman’s murder
Closings & Delays
There are currently 12 active closings. Click for more details.

Massachusetts vaping ban rescinded in favor of new restrictions

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a salesman at a vape shop exhales while using an e-cigarette in Maine. On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 530 confirmed and probable cases have been reported from 38 states and one U.S. territory. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

BOSTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Vaping products can once again be sold in Massachusetts after the state’s Public Health Council rescinded a temporary ban imposed by Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration back in September.

The ban was supposed to end on Christmas Eve, but Baker decided to end the ban early in light of new legislation restricting flavored tobacco and vaping products in Massachusetts.

The new restrictions on vaping sales, which go into effect immediately, include the following:

  • The sale of non-flavored nicotine vaping products (with a nicotine content of fewer than 35 milligrams per milliliter) is restricted to stores licensed to sell tobacco products, such as convenience stores, gas stations, and other retail outlets.
  • The sale of non-flavored nicotine vaping products (with a nicotine content over 35 milligrams per milliliter) is restricted to licensed, adult-only retail tobacco stores and smoking bars.
  • The sale and consumption of all flavored nicotine vaping products may only occur within licensed smoking bars.

What and where tobacco products can be sold »

Restrictions on the sale of flavored combustible cigarettes and other tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes and flavored chewing tobacco, will go into effect beginning June 1, 2020.

A 75% excise tax on nicotine vaping products will also go into effect in June — which will be in addition to the state’s 6.25% sales tax.

The new regulations, according to the Public Health Council, layout a roadmap for the implementation of the new law — which includes enforcement, penalties, legal signage and advertising requirements.

A public hearing on the new regulations will be scheduled within the next 90 days.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com