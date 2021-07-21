Massachusetts urges fishing industry to apply for $24M in virus aid

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

New Bedford, Massachusetts, USA – December 17, 2017: Commercial fishing vessel Leonardo on Acushnet River in New Bedford harbor

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ fishing industry is being urged to apply for nearly $24 million in federal coronavirus relief funds.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said Tuesday that commercial fishermen, shellfish farmers and seafood processors, and for-hire recreational vessel owners are eligible for the aid through $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress last year.

Baker said the funds are meant to mitigate losses incurred last year when demand for seafood and for-hire fishing services declined.

Massachusetts received one of the highest allocations in the second round of COVID-19 fisheries relief funding, Baker’s office said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 7/16/2021: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community