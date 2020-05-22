Massachusetts unemployment rate rockets higher than 15%

Breaking News
BOSTON (WPRI/AP) — The Massachusetts unemployment rate soared to 15.1% in April — up from about 2.8% in March — as the state’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus shuttered wide swaths of the economy.

The state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday that preliminary estimates indicate Massachusetts lost 623,000 jobs in April, most in the private sector.

The Massachusetts unemployment rate in April was four-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate of 14.7%.

An auction of one of Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s Super Bowl rings has raised more than $1 million for coronavirus relief.

A final decision will be made in the next week or two about whether to hold the Boston Marathon in September.

