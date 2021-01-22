Massachusetts unemployment rate climbs to 7.4% in December

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts’ unemployment rate increased to 7.4% in December as the state lost 600 jobs.

State labor officials say the December unemployment rate was up 0.7% over the previous month.

It was also 0.7% more than the national unemployment rate of 6.7%.

The state’s largest job losses were in the leisure and hospitality industries, which lost 9,200 jobs over the previous month for a 3.8% decrease.

Over the past year, those industries have lost 145,800 jobs, a 38% drop.

The December job losses come a month after the state added 12,600 jobs.