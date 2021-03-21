Massachusetts transitioning to Phase 4 of reopening on Monday

BOSTON (WPRI) — The ramp up in the vaccine rollout has led Massachusetts to transition to phase four of the reopening plan starting tomorrow which will means loosen capacity restrictions for several industries.

Stadiums, entertainment venues and overnight summer camps can operate at 12% capacity.

Gathering limits for events and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events.

Bars that do not serve food are still not allowed to open yet.