CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Massachusetts transitioning to Phase 4 of reopening on Monday

Massachusetts

by:

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

BOSTON (WPRI) — The ramp up in the vaccine rollout has led Massachusetts to transition to phase four of the reopening plan starting tomorrow which will means loosen capacity restrictions for several industries.

Stadiums, entertainment venues and overnight summer camps can operate at 12% capacity.

Gathering limits for events and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors.

Dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events.

Bars that do not serve food are still not allowed to open yet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/12/21: Magnus Thorsson

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community