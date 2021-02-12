Massachusetts tops 15,000 COVID-19 deaths during pandemic

People are given COVID-19 vaccinations, center, as doses of COVID-19 vaccine are loaded into syringes at a counter, below, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at a vaccination center at Gillette Stadium, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — More than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

The number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths rose by 87 Friday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 15,051 since the start of the pandemic.

It took the state less than a year to cross the troubling marker since the first death last March.

Also Friday, health officials announced Massachusetts has administered more than a million vaccine doses.

People are offering rides and money to take advantage of a state rule allowing those accompanying people age 75 and older to a coronavirus vaccination appointment to get a shot too.